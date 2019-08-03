Local Walmart employee charged with video voyeurism

Share This

CHUBBUCK — A Walmart employee was arrested after video surveillance allegedly caught him filming women up their skirts.

Alex Aguilar, 27, is facing two counts of felony video voyeurism after a 13-year-old boy told a woman, who was shopping in the Chubbuck Walmart on July, 28, that he’d seen Aguilar put his phone under her dress.

According to court documents, investigators reviewed surveillance footage and allegedly saw Aguilar standing behind the victim. They saw him extend his hand while holding a phone but weren’t able to clearly see him put it under the woman’s dress.

Investigators detained Aguilar for questioning. Aguilar denied videoing under the woman’s skirt and allowed investigators to search his phone.

They did not find a video on Aguilar’s phone from that day. However, according to documents, they found a video from June 30, where it appears the camera goes under a woman’s skirt and then is brought back out.

Walmart management told investigators Aguilar was working that day.

They uncovered surveillance video that allegedly clearly shows Aguilar standing behind a woman, put his phone under her dress for a few moments then walk away.

According to documents, after Aguilar was confronted with the footage, he allegedly told investigators he’s done this between 10 and 25 times. He said he deletes the videos shortly after making them but forgot about the June 30, video.

Aguilar also allegedly admitted to filming under the woman’s dress on July, 27.

He was taken into custody and placed into the Bannock County Jail.

Video voyeurism carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.