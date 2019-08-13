Man already in jail issued warrant for raping underage girl

REXBURG — A local man has been served a warrant for allegedly raping a girl between the time she was 13 and 16 years old.

Taylor Beattie, 22, of Rexburg, is currently incarcerated in the Fremont County Jail on a probation violation from a 2016 felony injury-to-child charge.

On Monday, Rexburg Police detectives served the warrant for felony rape and felony lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the police were tipped off about a sex crime that had occurred over a long period. During an investigation, detectives determined Beattie had started have sex with a 13-year-old when he was 19 years old. The abuse continued until she was 16, and he was 22 respectively, Hagen said.

No more details were available on that case.

This is not the first time Beattie has been accused of a sex crime.

In October 2016, Beattie, who was then 20, was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old. It was not forcible rape. In Idaho, a minor cannot legally consent to sex with an adult, which results in a rape or lewd conduct charge. Ultimately, this case was pleaded down to felony injury to a child, and Beattie received a 75-day jail sentence.

It’s not clear how Beattie violated his probation.

Beattie is expected to appear before a judge on the new allegations soon.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more information is released.