Man killed in rollover crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, July 31, at approximately 4:33 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 163, just south of Dubois.

Kenneth Anderson, 68, of Sparks, Nevada, was driving a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser north when his vehicle drifted off the left side of the road. Anderson overcorrected and drove off the right side of the road where his vehicle rolled and came to rest on its passenger side.

Anderson was wearing a seatbelt. Anderson succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.