Mule deer illegally killed with pellet gun; Fish & Game seeking information about killing

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a mule deer doe in Pocatello.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Aug. 1, Idaho Fish and Game received a call about an injured deer in a south Pocatello neighborhood. The deer was reported to be lying in a backyard of a residence located on Fruitwood Lane off of Bannock Highway, motionless with labored breathing. The deer died before Fish and Game arrived at the scene.

After an examination of the carcass, Fish and Game determined the cause of death to be the result of a pellet piercing both lungs. The projectile removed from the lung tissue was the type fired from a pellet gun. The deer had otherwise been in good physical condition before its death.

Fish and Game is currently working an active criminal investigation into the incident. At least two violations pertinent to Fish and Game and one violation associated with the city of Pocatello have been identified in relation to this incident: taking a big game animal during closed season, taking a big game animal with an unlawful weapon (both IDAPA code violations), and discharging a firearm within the city limits of Pocatello (City of Pocatello violation).

According to information provided by the city of Pocatello, City Code 9.32 states that it is unlawful for any person to discharge firearms of any kind or description within the city limits of Pocatello and defines a firearm as “any instrument used in the propulsion of shot, shell or bullets or other harmful objects by the action of gunpowder exploded within it, or by the action of compressed air within it, or by the power of springs and including what are commonly known as air rifles, BB guns, slings or flippers.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at (208) 251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1 (800) 632-5999.

Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.