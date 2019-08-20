UPDATE: Medical condition not factor in crash that flips jeep on its side

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — Medical conditions were not a factor in a crash involving a woman who ran a red light Tuesday.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says a woman driving a white Honda Pilot ran the red light while traveling north on Woodruff Avenue. The pilot T-boned a green jeep, rolling it onto its side.

A passenger in the Pilot was suffering from a non-life threatening medical condition and the Idaho Falls Fire Department transported the unidentified person to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Clements says.

It is unclear if the woman will be cited for running the red light.

