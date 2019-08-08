Opening acts announced for Eastern Idaho State Fair

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — With just days left until the opening of the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair, grandstand tickets are selling quickly. Opening acts have officially been booked, and the team at the fair is excited to welcome some big names to join Brett Young and The Offspring.

Opening for Brett Young on Friday, Aug. 30, is country band, Seaforth. Featuring songwriters Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson, this country-pop duo has been playing together for over a decade.

Originally from Australia, the guys decided to permanently relocate to Nashville when they signed a worldwide deal with Sony Nashville and have since released hit songs such as ‘Love That’ and ‘Talk to Me.’ They are known for their genre-jumping songwriting chops, elastic voices, and layered harmonies. They will undoubtedly give the crowd a good time during their 60-minute set before Brett takes the stage.

Local to Idaho Falls, the Opskamatrists will be the supporting act for The Offspring on Thursday, Sept. 5. This group has been together since 1998 and is one of the most experienced bands in Eastern Idaho. Everyone who comes to a live show is bound to dance up a storm and leave with a smile. Featuring Bruce Christensen – Vocals, Trumpet, Chad Christensen – Guitar, Vocals, Terry Wright – Trombone, Vocals, Caleb Dorcheus – Trombone, Vocals, Aaron Pearl – Bass, Vocals, and Jake Hartner – Drums, this group will be an energetic start to a great night of rock.

Don’t miss either of these great shows. Tickets for the grandstand entertainment are on sale now at www.funatthefair.com.