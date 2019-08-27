Pocatello trucker wins $100,000 from scratch ticket

POCATELLO — A long hall trucker from Pocatello scratched a big win Tuesday after purchasing a lottery ticket at a local convenience store.

The Idaho Lottery says in a news release that Christopher Martin won $100,000, the top prize for the scratch game Cash Renovation. He purchased the ticket at the Common Cents store on Arthur Avenue.

“I had $110 in winning tickets, so, I pocketed the $100 and played the remaining $10 on a game I had never played,” Martin said in the release. “I was playing on house money.”

Martin calls himself a regular player and only scratches the barcode to check if his ticket won. When he scanned the ticket the clerk told him he needed to travel to Boise to claim the prize.

“Oh my Lord,” Martin said as he scanned the ticket in Boise. “This could not have come at a better time.”

Martin told the Idaho Lottery his semi-truck needs several expensive repairs. He said winning the lottery provided relief by knowing he can now pay for the repairs.

Common Cents will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery for selling the winning ticket.