Road blocked after grain truck overturns on County Line Road

RIGBY — A section of County Line Road east the overpass with U.S. Highway 20 is blocked after a grain truck tipped over.

The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. Monday near Landmark Lane and the Prepared Pantry.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but grain spilled all over the road.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are working to clear the mess, but they say it may take some time.

There was no estimate on when the road would reopen.