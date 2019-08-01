RV destroyed by fire on US 20 near Rigby

Share This

RIGBY — Firefighters are battling a fire that completely engulfed an RV along U.S. Highway 20 near Rigby.

Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started after 11 a.m. Thursday north of exit 322 in the eastbound lane.

The driver, the only person in the RV, was able to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but flames totally destroyed the vehicle.

Firefighters had extinguished most of the flames by 11:50 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and traffic is being diverted through Rigby.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details become available.

Courtesy Natasha Griffith

Courtesy Central Fire District

Courtesy Central Fire District