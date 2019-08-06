Shaylyn Bergeson remembered as ‘the light in her family’s life’ as funeral services are announced

REXBURG — The 9-year-old girl who died following a tragic backyard accident will be buried near her older sister at the Parker Cemetery.

Shaylyn Bergeson died Thursday in the arms of her parents at Primary Children’s Hospital. Shaylyn fell out of a tree in her backyard onto a piece of metal rebar that impaled her head. Shaylyn survived brain surgery but passed away shortly thereafter.

“Not only was she the light in her family, friends, and community’s life, she had told her mom that she wanted to be an organ donor just weeks before or passing,” her obituary reads. “Shaylyn donated her liver, kidneys, heart valves, and eyes. She did everything in an epic way even in death.”

Shaylyn’s older sister, Briauna Bergeson, died four years ago at age 10 due to a rare chromosomal abnormality.

“She often spoke of dancing and talking with her big sissy one day and we know they had the most beautiful reunion,” the obituary says.

Shaylyn is being remembered as someone who “loved everything girlie” but always kept up with the boys “playing in the mud, climbing trees and fishing.” She was on the jump rope team, in gymnastics and was in the process of sewing her first day of school outfit.

“Our beautiful girls have been talking nonstop, running, dancing, and I know guiding me yesterday to pick out Shaylyn’s perfect lil outfit,” Jesi Bergson, Shaylyn’s mother, wrote on Facebook Tuesday morning. “Mommy and daddy love you so much and will miss you with every breath we take.”

Funeral services for Shaylyn will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Salem Chapel. Visiting hours with the family will be Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.