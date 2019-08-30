Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning

The following is a news release from The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a phone scam hitting our area where the caller claims to be a deputy from our agency. Some of these calls also show on a caller ID the non-emergency dispatch number of (208) 529-1200.

This scam is not unlike many other versions of phone scams that have hit our area in the past where the caller claims to be a deputy or officer from a law enforcement agency and advises the victim they have a warrant for their arrest, missed jury duty, or are non-compliant in some fashion. At times the caller uses names, addresses and locations that are legitimate to a Law Enforcement or government agency but ultimately threaten arrest unless the victim pays a fine over the phone using gift cards, money cards, iTunes or google cards.

The point at which the suspect caller demands payment in this fashion is a clear indication you are being scammed. No government agency, court, or Law Enforcement entity takes money over the phone to pay fines or avoid the arrest of someone in this manner. There are many legitimate reasons a Law Enforcement Officer or Deputy will contact citizens, but never a reason that involves paying money over the phone to avoid arrest.

Remember, if you are uncertain if a call from law enforcement is legitimate you can always contact your local dispatch or law enforcement directly to verify. If the deputy is legitimately trying to contact you they will be patient enough to help you make that verification. Warrants for any reason almost always require you to meet in person with an officer or in front of a judge and never over the phone with a payment of money.

If you have been scammed out of money in this fashion, please contact your local law enforcement to make a report.