Temporary lane restriction starts Monday on Broadway in Idaho Falls
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Idaho Falls
Published at
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS — Starting Monday, there will be a temporary lane restriction on the south side of Broadway Street/U.S. Highway 20 near the intersection of Bellin Road.
The restriction will be in place for twelve days to accommodate the addition of a deceleration lane associated with Idaho National Laboratory’s Park-N-Ride project.
Please be aware of the workers and the construction zone and follow posted traffic signs.