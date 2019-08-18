Temporary lane restriction starts Monday on Broadway in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Starting Monday, there will be a temporary lane restriction on the south side of Broadway Street/U.S. Highway 20 near the intersection of Bellin Road.

The restriction will be in place for twelve days to accommodate the addition of a deceleration lane associated with Idaho National Laboratory’s Park-N-Ride project.

Please be aware of the workers and the construction zone and follow posted traffic signs.