Two arrested in Boise on trafficking charges; operation seized $200,000 in heroin

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Two people were arrested in Boise on Thursday on suspicion of trafficking heroin and other drug charges.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, 47-year-old Sharma Anderson, of Boise, and 43-year-old Lindsay Marks, of Oregon, were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Anderson and Marks were caught delivering 20 ounces of heroin in Downtown Boise, the release said, after an investigation into a multistate trafficking operation began in May. The heroin was intended to be distributed in Boise and the surrounding area, police said.

Three pounds of heroin have been seized during the operation. That would hold a street value of more than $200,000, the release said. More arrests and drug seizures are expected, according to authorities.

“With these arrests and seizures, we have prevented a dangerous amount of illegal narcotics from reaching the streets of Boise,” Lt. Tim Kukla said in the release. “We would like to recognize the invaluable partnership we have with the DEA which allowed us to see this investigation cross state lines and put a stop to a large scale trafficking operation in our region.”