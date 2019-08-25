UPDATE: Investigators unable to determine who was driving ATV in fatal crash

UPDATE

The Idaho State Police released the following update on Aug. 25.

After the on-scene crash investigation was completed, there were additional people that came forward a number of days later who were with Thueson and Galley the night of the crash. Interviews and follow-up were conducted. After conferring with the Fremont County Coroner, it is undetermined at this point if Thueson or Galley was driving the 4-wheeler when it crashed. The investigation is on-going and follow-up continues to be priority.

UPDATE

Idaho State Police say the two people killed in the ATV crash were Brent Thueson, 33, of Idaho Falls, and Triana Galley, 28 of Rigby.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ISLAND PARK — On Aug. 4, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an ATV crash on Fish Creek Road, seven miles south of Chick Creek Road, in Island Park.

A 2016 Polaris ATV went off the road and impacted a tree. Both the driver and the passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Neither were wearing a helmet.

Names are not being released at this time pending notification to next of kin. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS, and Life Flight Network.