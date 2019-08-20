UPDATE: Man dies after crashing into overpass support columns

REXBURG — A man is dead after crashing into the support columns of an overpass near Rexburg.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 337 on U.S. Highway 20, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Isaac Payne confirmed the death, but the identity of the man has not been released.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were partially blocked, but reopened around 10 p.m.

The Idaho Transportation Department is on scene inspecting the integrity of the bridge.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.