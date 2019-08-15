UPDATE: Samiir Afraid of Bear has been taken back into custody

UPDATE:

Samiir Afraid of Bear has been taken into custody in Chubbuck. No other details were immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO — After several weeks of searching for Samiir Afraid Of Bear, authorities located him in Chubbuck at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The US Marshal Service and the Chubbuck Police Department took him into custody, however, he was able to break out the window of a police car and flee the area on foot.

Authorities have not been able to locate him.

Afraid of Bear has been in police custody several times in recent months but has repeatedly been released after posting bail. He is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of burglary, robbery, and aggravated battery.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 27 years old male of Native American descent. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding Afraid Of Bears whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.