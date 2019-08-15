UPDATE: Treasureton Fire grows to 500 acres; is 50 percent contained

PRESTON — Local and federal firefighters are battling a wildfire about 13 miles north of Preston, near Treasureton.

Officials say the Treasureton Fire started on private forested land at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. It is now threatening Bureau of Land Management property.

AS of 8 p.m., the fire has burned about 500 acres and is growing. So far is has burned grass, brush and trees.

The fire is 50 percent contained, and firefighters expect to have it under control by 10 p.m. Friday.

No structures are currently threatened, although some are in the area.