Wanted felon arrested after police pursuit near Rexburg

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo courtesy Maribel Carranza.

On Thursday, August 1, at 7:16 p.m., Idaho State Police stopped a 2007 Volkswagen Passat for speeding on Highway 33 at milepost 119, near the Madison-Teton County line.

Troopers identified the driver as Aaron Phelps, 28, of Portage, Indiana, and discovered he had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. Phelps fled the traffic stop and ISP Troopers pursued him. Deputies from Madison County and Fremont County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the pursuit.

Phelps was apprehended after a short foot pursuit near U.S. 20, just south of Sugar City. Rexburg Police assisted at the scene. Phelps was arrested on the three felony warrants along with felony eluding and resisting arrest.