WATCH: Deer dances like a boss in Yellowstone Park

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A wildlife camera recently caught a deer exhibiting strange but groovy behavior.

“Park scientists sometimes deploy remote cameras as a tool to study wildlife behavior that would otherwise be difficult or unsafe to obtain,” Yellowstone officials posted on Facebook. “Videos demonstrate common behaviors as well as behaviors we don’t yet understand. For example, we can’t explain the deer’s behavior in this video, but it allows us to be curious about it and potentially pursue the question of ‘Why is this deer behaving that way?'”

