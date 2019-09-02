2 arrested after pursuit ends in grain field and 2 cars burn to the ground

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 5, at about 7:45 p.m., Bingham County Deputies noticed a silver Volkswagen Jetta strike a parked car then drove off. Deputies went after the vehicle attempting to get them to stop.

One county deputy who was on foot stopped the vehicle and then the vehicle tried to run over the deputy. A pursuit started with the vehicle going on Highway 91 then turning left on Alice then right on Pendleberry. The vehicle drove to the end of Pendleberry to Christianson Lane, where it crashed through a fence.

The vehicle then drove into an Idaho State Police trooper’s car then continued down Christenson Lane. The vehicle then drove through another fence into a cut grain field.

The Idaho State Police trooper performed a PIT maneuver and the Silver Jetta stopped. When the Jetta stopped, it started on fire and the trooper’s car also started on fire. The trooper and the deputies were able to get both occupants out of the vehicle but both the trooper’s car and the suspect’s cars burned to the ground. They were both a total loss.

Beaumon C. Pandoah and Daylin Lee Farmer | Bingham County Jail

The driver of the Jetta, 23-year-old Beaumon C. Pandoah from Fort Hall, was charged with DUI, aggravated battery on a certain person (a police officer), aggravated assault times three on a certain person (police officers) and felony pursuit.

Daylin Lee Farmer, 23, from Pocatello, is being charged with principle to the above felony charges.

Both subjects were placed in the Bingham County Jail.