4 projects in eastern Idaho to receive funds to improve water efficiency, reliability

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Reclamation has selected five projects to receive a total of $281,775 for small-scale water efficiency grants in Idaho. The grants will help the water entities use water more efficiently and improve water supply reliability in the western United States.

“This WaterSMART program improves water conservation and reliability for communities throughout the West,” said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman. “This cost-shared funding is providing an opportunity for these water providers and tribes to invest in using their water more efficiently.”

Projects in Idaho are:

The Boise Project Board of Control in Boise will receive $34,638 to automate two of the five gates on the headworks of the Rawson Canal. This canal is the largest canal off the New York Canal, which is the main distribution canal for the system. Automation of the gates will enable remote opening and closing of the gates, which are currently manually operated. This will allow for greater control over gate operations and is anticipated to reduce over-deliveries.

The Egin Bench Canals Inc. in St. Anthony will receive $66,967 to install remote operating equipment on six main water control structures and flow measurement equipment and telemetry at four additional locations, as well as a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition computer system for data collection and analysis. This project will provide real-time data that will enable more precise management and reduce spills.

The Fremont-Madison Irrigation District in St. Anthony will receive $41,674 to install remote operating equipment on three main control structures, flow measurement devices with telemetry capabilities at six additional sites, and a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition computer system for data collection and analysis. This project will provide real-time data that will enable more precise management, including reducing spills.

The Mud Lake Water Users, Inc. in Terreton will receive $75,000 to install five in-channel area velocity meters to measure groundwater discharge flows. Data from these meters will be transmitted through an existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system. This project will improve flow management accuracy and help to identify water loss.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall will $63,496 to install telemetry equipment for 71 existing flow meter sites on surface water pumps. The project will improve water measurement within the Michaud Unit of the Fort Hall Irrigation Project. This project will also help to reduce flow meter downtime and identify areas of excess water use.

Under this funding opportunity, applicants can request up to $75,000 in Reclamation funding and must contribute a non-federal cost-share of at least 50% of total project costs. For a complete list and to learn more, visit https://www.usbr.gov/watersmart/swep/.