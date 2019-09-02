45 people to become U.S. citizens at Yellowstone National Park

The following is a news release from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

GARDINER, Montana — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Yellowstone National Park will welcome 45 people as new U.S. citizens Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

The 45 citizenship candidates are originally from Australia, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Moldova, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.

They live in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

USCIS has a partnership with the National Park Service under the U.S. Department of Interior to enhance the meaning and stature of citizenship ceremonies. USCIS and NPS first signed the agreement in September 2006 to connect America’s newest citizens to national parks throughout the country.

Yellowstone National Park Mounted Color Guard will present the colors, and Park Ranger Mark Miller will sing the national anthem.

Guest speakers include Pat Kenney, Yellowstone National Park deputy superintendent, and Kristi Goldinger, USCIS Denver district director.

USCIS is the government agency that oversees lawful immigration to the United States. USCIS naturalized more than 757,000 people in fiscal year 2018.