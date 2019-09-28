After trying to warn her friend of a nearby bison at Utah state park, the bison charged her

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah — A 22-year-old woman was going back to warn her friend about a bison near the trail they were hiking when the bison charged her Friday evening, authorities tells KSL.com.

The woman’s name has not been released, but she suffered a compound fracture in her left leg and a laceration on her right, according to Utah State Parks Lt. Eric Stucki.

Around 7:30 p.m., she was jogging on Lakeside Trail when she spotted the bison about 50 yards away. Knowing her friend is uncomfortable around bison, the woman turned to warn her friend. The bison became disturbed and was attempting to get to the water when it charged the woman, throwing her into the air.

Stucki said the woman laid still after the charging and waited for the bison to leave. The animal nudged her with its nose for a bit, he said, but eventually did move on.

First responders were on scene Friday night assisting the woman and due to the remote area, a medical helicopter was called.

Utah State Parks Ranger Chris Quatrale said the woman never lost consciousness and was alert. Officials don’t consider her injuries life-threatening.

“Bison can be dangerous. They’re a very large animal. They’re not a predator so they’re not actively out there hunting anybody,” Quatrale said. “They want to avoid human contact as much as possible, but every once in a while they’re on a trail, others are on a trail, and sometimes it’s inevitable they’re going to meet.”

