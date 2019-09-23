BLM loans out old fire engine to help local fire department respond to wildfire

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

POCATELLO — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District transferred a surplus wildland fire engine to the Inkom Fire Department Monday as part of BLM’s effort to respond to rural wildland fires. This program allows BLM the ability to give excess equipment and supplies to local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations.

Under BLM’s new Rural Fire Readiness program, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations that meet certain requirements may receive at no cost wildland fire engines, pumps, hose, chainsaws, hand tools and other items the BLM no longer needs.

“We appreciate the assistance of our local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations in wildland firefighting in eastern Idaho,” said BLM Fire Management Officer Joel Gosswiller. “The Rural Fire Readiness program allows us the opportunity to augment their response to wildland fires safely and effectively.”

The transferred engine is BLM’s retired Engine 3482, which spent 18 years stationed in Malad. Engine Captain Wade Christophersen picked up the engine from the factory in Indianapolis and captained it for its entire life of service with the BLM.

“The Rural Fire Readiness program helps both the BLM and Inkom respond to local wildfires,” said Johnny Ketner, Inkom Fire Chief. “This engine will enhance the Inkom Fire Department’s program and we will put it to good use.”

This year, eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center has responded to 80 fires that burned 138,534 acres. The BLM works closely with other federal and state agencies, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations to respond to wildland fires.

Courtesy BLM