Caribou-Targhee National Forest now accepting applications for seasonal firefighters

The following is a news release from Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

IDAHO FALLS – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is now hiring seasonal wildland firefighters for the 2020 fire season. Job applications will be accepted until Oct. 15.

“Working as a wildland firefighter is a very rewarding and challenging job,” said Martell Gibbons, Assistant Forest Fire Management Officer. “We are always looking for hard-working, physically fit individuals to join our team.”

This year the forest has approximately 30 seasonal positions available.

Pay starts at $12.33 with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay. To qualify you must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and have a valid driver’s license. Positions range from engine crew members to helitack crew members. Learn more about wildland fire positions on our website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/ctnf/about-forest/jobs.

Duty stations are available in Montpelier, Soda Springs, Malad, Pocatello, Driggs, Swan Valley, Ashton, Island Park and Dubois. We strongly encourage those interested in applying to contact the local duty station prior to submitting their application.

Portneuf Zone (Malad and Pocatello): Dan Bartel, 208-236-7513, Daniel.bartel@usda.gov

Henry’s Fork Zone (Ashton, Island Park and Dubois): Jeff Hill, 208-652-1205, jeff.hill@usda.gov

South Fork Zone (Driggs and Swan Valley): Spencer Johnston, 208-523-1412, spencer.johnston@usda.gov

Bear River Zone (Soda Springs and Montpelier): Garth Alleman, 208-847-0375, garth.alleman@usda.gov

Click here to apply.