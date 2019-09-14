UPDATE: Internet service back online for many CenturyLink customers

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – Internet service for many CenturyLink customers in eastern Idaho is back online after an outage that began before 7 a.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson with CenturyLink’s media relations team got back to us with the following response about the outage:

“We’re not seeing any network disruptions at this time but will take a deeper look.”

An outage map indicates there is still an outage for many locations across the U.S. It’s unclear how many customers are affected.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when they are available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — CenturyLink customers in eastern Idaho and across the country are experiencing a major internet outage this morning.

The company has released few details about the issue but customers calling to report the problem are greeted with a recording saying technicians are working to have services restored by noon. The outage began before 7 a.m. It’s unclear how many customers are affected.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages nationwide, shows CenturyLink has internet problems in Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles and other major cities.

Customers trying to contact CenturyLink customer service tell EastIdahoNews.com they are having to wait over an hour to speak with someone. Many are turning to social media to express their frustrations.

@CenturyLink well it’s Fall so that means internet goes out 10 minutes before the game starts. Thanks @CenturyLinkHelp for screwing up my Saturday again. @MeridianIdaho — DP🦑 (@DustyParson) September 14, 2019

@CenturyLink second morning in a row I've woken up without internet. Sweet. — Twreck87 (@Twreck87) September 14, 2019

#centurylink for business – completely unresponsive and down since this morning 9/13 – no info on @centurylink – terrible customer service unacceptable #centurylink seattle — seasidestation (@seasidestation1) September 13, 2019

EastIdahoNews.com has contacted CenturyLink media relations for additional details. We will post updates as we learn more.