Chef Jeff makes savory southern shrimp and grits
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Today Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a classic and savory southern dish with fresh shrimp and creamy grits.
Ingredients
For the grits
- 2 c. chicken broth
- 2 c. milk
- 6 tbsp. butter, cubed
- ¾ c. corn grits, uncooked
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ c. chopped fresh parsley for garnish
For the shrimp
- 8 thick slices of bacon, chopped
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
- 4 green onions, chopped
- ¾ c. chicken broth
- 1 tbsp. butter
Directions
- In a large saucepan, bring the broth, milk and butter to a boil. Slowly stir in the grits, using a whisk. Reduce the heat to low and cook about 10 minutes stirring frequently. Stir in the salt, pepper and cheese. Stir until smooth. Set aside and keep warm.
- In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until it starts to get crispy. While the bacon is cooking, season the shrimp with the Cajun seasoning and garlic. Once browned, remove the bacon from the pan and drain on a paper towel. Leave about 2 tbsp. of bacon fat in the pan to cook the shrimp.
- Cook the shrimp in the bacon drippings about 2 minutes per side or until they are pink and opaque. Pour in the chicken broth butter, and green onions. Simmer and stir until the butter is melted.
- Pour the grits in a serving bowl. Serve with a few shrimps and drizzle a little of the sauce over the top. Garnish with fresh parsley.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.