Colorado woman puts bobcat in car next to child

Robert Patten
Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

The bobcat a woman placed next to her child in a car. | Courtesy Colorado Parks & Wildlife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A Colorado Springs woman didn’t just pick up an injured bobcat — she put it in her car next to her child.

“See this bobcat? Notice its large teeth? Imagine the claws within its big paws,” Colorado Parks & Wildlife Southeast Region tweeted Thursday with a photo of the animal.

The unnamed woman and child, whose age has not been released, were lucky, the agency said.

“It was too injured to react to being picked up and placed in a car,” said CPW.

Authorities removed the wildcat, which was mortally wounded.

“But no one should EVER try this,” CPW said. “This could have been tragic.”

Bobcats can be found throughout the continental United States. For more information about bobcats, visit the Idaho Fish and Game site.

