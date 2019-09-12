City of Rexburg, BYU-Idaho joining forces for community football game

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho and the city of Rexburg will host the third annual Experience Rexburg event for students and community members on Saturday, Sept. 21. The vendor event will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. when, for the first time, community members and students will engage in a football game inside the BYU-Idaho Stadium.

Experience Rexburg brings local community together with students for a taste of their college town. Participants will have the chance to become familiar with local businesses and enjoy a large variety of entertainment, food samples, giveaways, prizes, coupons, and activities.

The community flag football game will feature two teams comprised of students and community members for a fun competition with players spanning a wide range of ages and skills. Those interested in playing on one of the teams can register at I-Night on Saturday, Sept. 14 or by emailing jackie.rawlins@rexburg.org. Participants can also register to play on game day by showing up to the stadium an hour before the event. Community members and students are all invited to come out and enjoy the football fun.

Over 40 street vendors will participate in this year’s event. A free baked potato bar will feed the first 500 people. Additional activities include a rock-climbing wall and a free outdoor concert later in the evening. Most events will be held on 2nd South, in front of the Snow Building.