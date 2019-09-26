Convicted felon arrested for DUI, unlawfully possessing firearm

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, Sept. 22, shortly before midnight, an Idaho Falls Police Officer observed a vehicle driving on John Adams Parkway. Within a short time of the officer observing the vehicle, the driver failed to maintain the lane of travel, driving down the center median area and crossing the median into other lanes.

The officer performed a stop of the vehicle as it turned on the 25th E. The vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot and stopped, but began rolling backward before the officer exited his patrol car.

The officer made contact with the driver, immediately detected the odor of alcohol, and instructed the driver to put his vehicle in park.

The driver, Jimmy Seay, a 42-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was asked to step out of the car to perform a field sobriety test. Seay had a hand behind his back and appeared to be reaching for something as he exited the vehicle.

Due to this behavior, the officer detained Seay and placed him in handcuffs to verify what Seay was reaching for. The officer observed an unopened can of beer in the drivers’ seat and a loaded handgun between the drivers’ seat and the center passenger seat. Seay was identified as a convicted felon and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Seay failed the field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath or blood sample. A search warrant for a blood test was obtained and is pending.

Seay was arrested for felony driving under the influence due to prior DUIs, concealed carry while under the influence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.