Don’t park on these roads that are under construction — you could get towed

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls is reminding residents that parking on roads that are being paved or milled could lead to your vehicle being towed.

The following roads are under construction and parking is prohibited on the days indicated below:

Thursday, Sept. 5:

I Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue

J Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue

L Street, Idaho to N. Boulevard

Memorial Drive, F Street to I Street

Monday, Sept. 9:

Science Center Drive, Jefferson Avenue to N. Boulevard

Tuesday, Sept. 10:

Elmore Avenue, US 20 to Micro Street

Micro Street, Elmore Avenue to Jefferson Avenue

Presto Street, Fremont Avenue to Canyon Avenue

Canyon Avenue, Presto Street to Micro Street

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Bingham, W. Anderson to W. Shelley Street

Presto Street, Fremont Street to Park Property

DOE Place, Energy Place to Allied Avenue

Energy Drive, Fremont to west of 418 Energy Drive

The city anticipates these projects will be complete within 30 days. For questions, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.