Don’t park on these roads that are under construction — you could get towed
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Idaho Falls
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls is reminding residents that parking on roads that are being paved or milled could lead to your vehicle being towed.
The following roads are under construction and parking is prohibited on the days indicated below:
Thursday, Sept. 5:
- I Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue
- J Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue
- L Street, Idaho to N. Boulevard
- Memorial Drive, F Street to I Street
Monday, Sept. 9:
- Science Center Drive, Jefferson Avenue to N. Boulevard
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
- Elmore Avenue, US 20 to Micro Street
- Micro Street, Elmore Avenue to Jefferson Avenue
- Presto Street, Fremont Avenue to Canyon Avenue
- Canyon Avenue, Presto Street to Micro Street
Thursday, Sept. 19:
- Bingham, W. Anderson to W. Shelley Street
- Presto Street, Fremont Street to Park Property
- DOE Place, Energy Place to Allied Avenue
- Energy Drive, Fremont to west of 418 Energy Drive
The city anticipates these projects will be complete within 30 days. For questions, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.