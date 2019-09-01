UPDATE: Evacuation order expanded near Jackson due to wildfire

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Hole Fire Department has expanded an evacuation order for several areas on the edge of Jackson due to a wildfire.

The fire broke out on the hillside to the north of the Virginian Lodge and near a Shell gas station on West Broadway at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an emergency alert.

The following areas are in the “GO!” stage and must evacuate immediately due to life threatening situations:

Hillside/Deer Ridge Condos (580 and 590 Blocks of W Broadway)

Grand Design Building

Saddle Butte subdivision

Other areas are in “SET” stage, meaning residents must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Spring Creek Ranch and Spring Creek Resort

Amangani Resort

Pine Siskin Road

For those in the “set” stage, officials advise residents to gather important papers, medications, and your family’s emergency kit. Place it in your vehicle, back your vehicle into your driveway or garage with the door open, and remain vigilant. If at any point you feel your life is in danger and you have not received an evacuation order, leave immediately.

If you are in the Deer Ridge/Hillside Condos, Grand Design Building, or Saddle Butte subdivisions, officials say if you have not already done so, you should evacuate immediately!