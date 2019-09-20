Family pets perish in Fort Hall house fire

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — Several family pets were killed in a house fire Thursday on the Fort Hall Reservation.

Tribal officials said that around 4 p.m. Fort Hall dispatchers received a call about a house fire on 675 North Treaty Highway. The Fort Hall and Blackfoot fire departments responded to the blaze.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire conditions coming from the front window of the home extending to the porch and roof areas of the home.

Fire crews attempted to enter the home after knocking the fire down on the outside of the home. The crews attempted to make entry through the front door but had to retreat due to the floor of the home failing. The fire was contained within forty minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported. The family pets did perish in the fire.

Fire crews stayed on the scene until 9 p.m. The cause of the fire has not been determined.