Local cabinet shop a total loss in early morning Ucon Fire

UCON – A cabinet shop in Ucon is a total loss after an early morning fire Saturday.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com a witness saw flames coming out of a commercial building at 3150 U.S. Highway 20 around 5:30.

Firefighters arrived and learned the business was North Land Cabinet Design. They saw flames on the southeast side. No one was inside the building, but some metal siding and other material was burned.

They contained the fire to the point of origin to prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings. Ucon Fire Department arrived shortly after that and took over.

Ucon Fire Chief Scott Norman later told us the interior of the shop and all the equipment inside was destroyed. Total cost in damages has not yet been determined.

There was smoke damage to the other two tenants in the building.

An official cause is still being determined, but Norman believes it was an electrical issue.

No one was injured.

IFFD responded with three engines, a water tender, battalion chief, and two ambulances. Ucon responded with two engines, a water tender and 2 battalion chiefs. Ammon Fire Department also assisted with two engines.

