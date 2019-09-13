Idaho Falls man sent to prison for sex crimes he says happened after using meth

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of 16.

Jordan Corona-Guerrero, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a sentencing and status conference for two sex cases. In the first case, Corona-Guerrero was charged with lewd conduct with a child for an incident involving a then 5-year-old girl. In the second case, he was charged with rape of a then 15-year-old girl.

District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Corona-Guerrero to between five and 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the rape charge and the victim of the rape case was added to the lewd conduct case. Bonneville County prosecutors said because the rape victim was under 16 and Corona was 18-years-old at the time of the sexual assault the crime could be charged as either rape or lewd conduct.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the 5-year-old girl’s mother told investigators Corona-Guerrero inappropriately touched her in August 2018. While in interviews with police Corona-Guerrero continually denied the abuse. A therapist for Corona-Guerrero contacted authorities in September 2018 after he disclosed sexually abusing the child.

While at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Corona-Guerrero told detectives he had used meth before touching the girl. At some point, after his arrest, Corona-Guerrero was confined to State Hospital South in Blackfoot where he disclosed information regarding the second, 15-year-old victim. He said he was also using meth at the time of that sexual assault.

According to court documents, Corona-Guerrero had known the victim before the incident. It was sometime in January 2015 when he arrived at the victim’s home. She opened the door and let Corona-Guerrero inside. “She said that Jordan wanted to have sex with her. She said that she told him no many times,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Corona-Guerrero ignored the victim’s wishes and sexually assaulted her as she cried and continued to tell him no. She was finally able to push Corona-Guerrero off her, according to court documents.

After being released, Corona-Guerrero will be required to register as a sex offender. Additionally, Pickett ordered Corona-Guerrero to pay $1,045.50 in fees and fines.