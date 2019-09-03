Life Lessons: Gayle Eiman shares why education was so important in her life

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Gayle Eiman has lived in Idaho Falls her entire life. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and went on to have a career in education. She loved teaching and has fond memories of her time in the classroom.

She also loves being a mother and learned a lot raising her children. She has much to be thankful for and appreciates the life she has lived.

Gayle shares what she’s learned over her life in the video above and gives some advice to all of us.