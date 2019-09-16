Little declares Tuesday as Idaho School Zone Safety Day

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Tuesday, September 17 to be Idaho School Zone Safety Day, and traffic safety partners from across the state have joined forces to help spread the word.

AAA, the Idaho Transportation Department, and 26 law enforcement agencies throughout the Gem State are participating in the effort.

“We’re grateful that the Governor has helped to call attention to this important issue,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Every year, tragedy strikes in school zones across the country, as inexperienced young pedestrians interact with speeding or distracted drivers. We want to keep it from happening in Idaho.”

Participating law enforcement agencies will emphasize school zone enforcement on that day, and in some locations, officers will be on hand to greet students as they arrive to school. ITD will also display school zone safety messages on electronic reader boards around the state.

“Safety isn’t an event, it’s a process,” Conde said. “Law enforcement can’t always be there to remind people to do the right thing. Parents, teachers, students, and drivers all need to work together to make school zones safe for everyone.”

Children who are walking to school or getting dropped off should never dart between cars.

Parents should remind them to always use a crosswalk if one is available, and make sure that hoods, hats and headphones don’t prevent them from seeing or hearing approaching vehicles as they cross.

Children also need to wear bright or reflective clothing if they’ll be walking in the dark.

Drivers should strictly observe signs, flashing lights, and signals from crossing guards.

Never speed or drive distracted in a school zone or residential neighborhood, and never overtake a stopped bus with flashing lights – it’s dangerous and illegal. If possible, take a route that avoids school zones altogether.