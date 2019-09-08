Local boy collecting coats for people in need

POCATELLO — A local boy is collecting coats for people in need as part of an Eagle Scout project.

Bran Rollins of Pocatello, is collecting lightly-used coats for all ages and sizes. The coats will then be donated to Healthwest, who will then distribute the coats to people in need throughout the community.

The goal is to collect at least 200 coats.

If you would like to donate a coat or multiple coats, you can drop them off in drop boxes placed at the entrances of the Pocatello South Stake LDS church building on South Grant, the Portneuf LDS Church Building and the LDS church building across from Indian Hills Elementary School in Pocatello.

Rollins will also be out collecting coats in the Juniper Hills area on Tuesday September 10th after 7 p.m. They ask that you put the coats in a bag and leave them on your front doorstep if you live in that area.

You can call or text Zachariah Rollins at (210) 846-0765 to donate coats.