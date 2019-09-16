Local non-profit providing training on investigating, prosecuting child sex abuse

IDAHO FALLS — A non-profit created by a local businessman is teaching law enforcement and child advocacy groups how to work together.

Building Hope Today is bringing a team of trainers to Idaho Falls this week for a free two-day seminar meant for law enforcement and child advocacy agencies. The training will help these different organizations work together to investigate and prosecute child sex abuse crimes and care for victims and families.

“Last week we were in east Texas with an eight-county group. It’s our desire to do this training across American,” Building Hope Today project manager David Alexander told EastIdahoNews.com.

The training will feature trainers, both national and local, who will discuss various topics such as the seven stages of grooming, interviewing victims, the role of the investigator and more.

“We rely on courses such as this one to keep us current on investigative and prosecutorial trends facing these very important cases. We appreciate having an opportunity to hear from experts in this field here in Idaho Falls,” Idaho Falls Police Capt. Bill Squires said.

Tom Tueller of Tueller Counseling will give training on the seven stages of grooming.

“Of special interest to us is highlighting the use of what is known as the seven stages of grooming. That’s how a predator not only grooms a young child but literally grooms an entire family or the caregivers of a child,” Alexander said.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark will provide training on how the evidence of grooming can be used to get a conviction.

Matt Morgan, the founder of Building Hope Today, owns Morgan Construction and will share his journey from being a sexual abuse victim as a child to creating Building Hope Today with his wife, Lynne Morgan.

The training will be Tuesday to Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls. Alexander said they expect 100 people will attend the training.

Idaho Falls Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Clements said IFPD is sending 18 people to the training.

“That’s all of our detectives (from) our supervisors to the detective bureau and our school resource officers,” Clements said.