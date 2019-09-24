Madison County magistrate judge candidates announced

The following is a news release from the 7th Judicial District.

REXBURG — The following candidates are being considered for a vacancy in the 7th Judicial District Magistrate Court in Madison County:

David Hunt, is a Deputy Prosecutor in the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Jeffrey Thomason, is an Idaho Falls City Prosecuting Attorney

Brock Bischoff, is Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Fremont County

Sean Bartholick, is Private Practice Attorney at Rigby, Andrus and Rigby Law, PLLC

Manuel Murdoch, is Attorney-Owner of Murdoch Law Office PLLC

Joshua Garner, is Attorney-Owner of the Law Office of Joshua A. Garner PLLC

The vacancy was created after Magistrate Judge Mark S. Rammell announced he will retire on Dec. 31. The 7th Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet on Nov. 15 evaluate the candidates.

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the Madison County Clerk of the District Court located at 159 E. Main St., Rexburg or the 7th District Trial Court Administrator’s office, located at 605 N. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls Phone number: (208) 529-1350 Ext. 1341.

Evaluations should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s office, at the address above, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2019.