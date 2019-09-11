Man accused of using threats to get teens to have sex with him

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested after being accused of threatening two teenage girls into having sex with him.

Charles Jordan Christiansen, 25, is facing one charge of sexual battery of a child after a 17-year-old girl told investigators he’d allegedly coerced her and her 15-year-old friend into having sex with him in October 2018.

According to documents, the 17-year-old victim told investigators Christiansen contacted her and her friend via Snapchat. He allegedly told them that if they didn’t go out to his truck and have sex with him he would tell all of their friends that they did have sex with him and gave him a sexually transmitted disease.

The victim said they had sex with Christiansen in the back of his truck “so their reputations would not be ruined.”

She also said, sometime before that night, Christiansen allegedly contacted her through Snapchat and said he would pay her $50 a week if she would perform oral sex on him three times a week.

When investigators questioned Christiansen, he allegedly admitted to having sex with the two victims but thought it was in August 2018.

According to court documents, Christiansen said it was the girls’ idea to have sex, and he went along with it because “he has no self-control.”

Investigators said in the statement of probable cause that they have not been able to identify the 15-year-old victim because the first victim won’t give them her friend’s information.

Christiansen is facing up to life in prison if convicted of sexual battery of a child.

He was released from the Bonneville County Jail on a $25,000 bond Saturday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.