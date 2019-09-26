Man arrested with nearly 100 grams of meth in his vehicle

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Sept. 19 at approximately 3 a.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue with extremely dark window tint. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Adam Pelton, a 31-year-old Idaho Falls resident.

After checking the darkness of the tint and finding that it was in violation, the officer asked Pelton to step out of the vehicle to speak to the officer. While speaking with the officer, a bag fell from Pelton’s sweatshirt which when examined contained several smaller bags of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana.

Officers placed Pelton under arrest and conducted a search of his person which yielded an additional baggie of methamphetamine and $3,660 in cash. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located a .40 caliber pistol in a backpack on the front seat along with ammunition and two magazines.

Pelton was on felony probation and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

A total of 98.5 grams of methamphetamine and 8.3 grams of marijuana was seized from this traffic stop. Pelton was arrested for drug trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.