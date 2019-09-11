Man who escaped police custody appears in court

POCATELLO — A local man who escaped police custody and was later apprehended by a SWAT team appeared in court Wednesday.

Samiir Afraid of Bear was arrested in August on several outstanding warrants in multiple counties. He escaped by breaking out the window of a police car, according to authorities. Law enforcement found Afraid of Bear the same day and arrested him after a short standoff in Chubbuck.

He appeared in court Wednesday for two cases. One involved felony burglary and the other case involved felony injury to jail property (the police vehicle he escaped from) and escape.

Afraid of Bear waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and will be bound over to district court on both cases. His next court date has not yet been set.

He’s still being held on $75,000 dollar bond for the burglary charge and $100,000 dollar bond for the other charges.