Men escape helicopter after it crashes into Snake River

NEZ PERCE COUNTY — Two men were able to escape from a helicopter after it crashed into the Snake River in northern Idaho Saturday.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:45 p.m. that a helicopter was in the middle of the river near Ten Mile Canyon. A marine deputy responded and witnesses said two men exited the aircraft and left the scene in a vehicle.

The dive team was deployed Sunday to the river. No information has been released on the cause of the crash.