Men face criminal charges for walking over Old Faithful Geyser

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A report from the Associated Press indicates two men are facing criminal charges for walking over the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

Kimberly Guilliams observed the two men peering into the geyser Tuesday, Sept. 10 and posted photos to her Facebook page.

“We were in total disbelief and the complete stupidity of these guys,” she writes on Facebook. “They were caught, reports were filed and I submitted photos to the park ranger.”

Walking over the geyser is dangerous and illegal. Old Faithful erupts with boiling hot water about once every hour.

The men have been summoned to appear in federal court, the AP reports. They haven’t identified the two men.

Several people have been cited over the years for wandering onto Yellowstone’s most famous geyser. Several others have been seriously burned by falling or stepping into the park’s thermal features.