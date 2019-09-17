Missing man with dementia found safe

UPDATE

Mr. Larry Robertson has been found and is safe, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department. No further information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly male who has dementia.

Larry L. Robertson, an 81-year-old male, walked away from Applebee’s at 635 N Utah Avenue between 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Robertson is visiting the area and family members called 911 when he did not return to his hotel and they were unable to locate him.

Robertson was last seen on foot and was wearing blue jeans, a royal blue jacket and a blue shirt under the jacket.

If you have seen Robertson or know his current whereabouts, contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or 9-1-1.