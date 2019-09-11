Newlywed man dies BASE jumping off the Perrine Bridge alongside wife

TWIN FALLS — A California man died while BASE jumping off the Perrine Bridge Monday.

Brandon John Chance, 38, and his wife, Aly Connors, both jumped from the bridge around noon, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say when Chance hit the water, his parachute was only partially deployed.

Connors pulled Chance from the water and performed CPR, but he did not survive his injuries.

Connors, who has not yet changed her name after the couple’s May wedding, told the San Diego Tribune her husband was a “very experienced jumper” who’d been BASE jumping for 15 years, including many times off the Perrine Bridge.

“He hated the saying ‘die what you love doing,’” Connors wrote in an email to the newspaper. “He wanted a family. We recently got married but I wanted to BASE jump before we had kids.”

The newlyweds’ social media pages are filled with photographs of them camping, rock climbing, snowboarding, wake surfing, paragliding, skydiving and flying in wingsuits in places around the world.