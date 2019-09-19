Over 230,000 guests stayed in Idaho Airbnb’s this summer

The following is a news release from Airbnb.

IDAHO FALLS — Airbnb announced that the Idaho Airbnb host community welcomed approximately 230,100 guest arrivals and earned a combined $29.5 million in supplemental income from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, helping communities around the state significantly expand lodging capacity and welcome the surge in visitors during busy travel months.

“Whether it’s a giant potato or a private room in a home, the Airbnb community is expanding tourism options across Idaho, generating significant, positive economic impact across the state. With more guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hosts and small businesses are receiving an economic boost from this expanded tourism economy and Idaho is receiving additional tax revenue as a result of this growth,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb Senior Policy Director for the Northwest. “As we look ahead to fall, we remain committed to working communities around the state to ensure short-term rentals continue contributing to the Idaho economy.”

The top five city destinations for guests to Idaho were, in order: Boise, Island Park, Couer d’Alene, McCall and Victor.

The top five origin cities for travelers booking Airbnb listings in Idaho were, in order: Boise, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and Meridian.

With more than 6 million listings in more than 191 countries and 100,000 cities, Airbnb has a home for every kind of trip. Whether it’s a local staycation, an adventure in a treehouse, a private room in a home or a castle in the countryside, Airbnb allows people use their vacation days rather than lose them.

In addition to helping hosts earn important supplemental income, Airbnb also helps generate revenue for local economies around the world. According to an Airbnb survey of more than 35,000 responses from our host and guest community in the United States:

92 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests.

56 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals, and historical sites to guests.

55 percent of Airbnb hosts say hosting has helped them afford their homes.

On average, Airbnb guests say 41 percent of their spending occurs in the neighborhood where they stay.

Unlike other business models that siphon the money they generate out of communities, Airbnb activity directly benefits the communities our hosts call home. Hosts keep 97 percent of what they charge. Since Airbnb was founded, hosts have earned over $65 billion sharing their homes that many use to pay the bills and pursue their passions.

What follows is an overview of summer 2019 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by county.