Pocatello residents notified after data breach of city’s online portal

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

On Friday, the City of Pocatello mailed notices to utility billing customers who may have been impacted by a data breach of the City’s online portal.

Recently, the City received information that credit card information relating to the portal may have been subject to unauthorized access. At this time, investigators understand only users who made one-time credit or debit card payments between July 29, 2019, and September 7, 2019 are affected. The information that may have been impacted include cardholder name, address, credit or debit card number, expiration date, and CVV.

Once the City received information about potential unauthorized access, the City immediately launched an investigation and notified the company that operates the portal as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pocatello Police Department, Idaho Attorney General, and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

“We have taken steps to ensure customer information has been secured using best cybersecurity practices,” said Chris Sorensen, Chief Information Officer. “The City will continue to work with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts as they continue their investigations.”

The notice includes information on how citizens can protect themselves when it comes to fraud and identify theft. If you receive a notice and have additional questions, please call the City’s dedicated assistance hotline at 855-913-0605. The hotline is available from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We share our customers’ frustration,” said Logan McDougall, Public Information Officer. “We encourage all citizens to always remain vigilant and monitor their accounts and credit reports for signs of suspicious activity and report any they see to their financial institutions and law enforcement.”