Police looking for man accused of stealing credit card, buying over $1,000 of items

REXBURG — Detectives are asking for help in finding a man they say stole a credit card and bought over $1,000 of items.

The card was stolen Friday and used in six different businesses between Rexburg and Driggs, according to Rexburg Police Captain Gary Hagen.

“He used the card between 5:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.,” Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He made multiple purchases at five stores and one convenience store.”

Photos from surveillance cameras show the suspect was wearing a black hat, black jacket, a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the theft or the man involved is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.